Memphis breaks world record for longest picnic table

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City will now be a part of the Guinness Book of World Records.
Memphis in May volunteers built a 1,332-foot-long picnic table for their “Celebrate Memphis” event.
Organizers needed at least 1,000 people to be seated at the table in order to qualify as the world’s longest picnic table and they accomplished that!
The plan after the record-setting day is to break apart the picnic tables to donate them to sponsors and community organizations for all to enjoy.
