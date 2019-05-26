Smith sets the pace again for A-State at NCAA Prelims

The men’s and women’s 4x100-meter relays both took to the track Saturday. The women’s squad posted a time of 45.30 seconds to place 17th while the men finished in 41.55 seconds to place 20th. Carter Shell placed 31st in the triple jump at 14.92m (48-11.50) and will focus on long jump as he preps for Austin. Grace Flowers competed in her second event at the regional, finishing 41st in shot put with a throw of 14.62m (47-11.75). Tiaan Steenkamp was unable to register a clearance in the high jump to finish tied for 39th. Imani Udoumana was scheduled to compete in the triple jump, but did not start after an injury during warm-up.