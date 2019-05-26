Smith sets the pace again for A-State at NCAA Prelims

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (5/25/19) – Arkansas State senior sprinter Caitland Smith became a dual-qualifier for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships with a school record time in the 200-meter dash Saturday at the NCAA West Region Preliminaries at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento.
Smith raced to a school record for the second-consecutive night in the 200-meter dash posting an impressive time of 22.75 seconds to qualify fifth among those moving on to Austin, Texas, for the NCAA Championships June 3-5. Yesterday, Smith punched her ticket to Austin in the 100-meter dash. She is among five that are qualified for both the women’s 100 and 200-meter dash.
The men’s and women’s 4x100-meter relays both took to the track Saturday. The women’s squad posted a time of 45.30 seconds to place 17th while the men finished in 41.55 seconds to place 20th. Carter Shell placed 31st in the triple jump at 14.92m (48-11.50) and will focus on long jump as he preps for Austin. Grace Flowers competed in her second event at the regional, finishing 41st in shot put with a throw of 14.62m (47-11.75). Tiaan Steenkamp was unable to register a clearance in the high jump to finish tied for 39th. Imani Udoumana was scheduled to compete in the triple jump, but did not start after an injury during warm-up.
A total of three Red Wolves punched their tickets to Austin by way of results in Sacramento this week. Joining Smith (100m/200m dash) are senior Michael Carr (pole vault) and sophomore Carter Shell (long jump). Carr and Shell both compete on Wednesday, June 5, while Smith runs in semifinal races on Thursday, June 6 with finals scheduled for Saturday, June 8.
NCAA West Region Preliminary Hornet Stadium | Sacramento, Calif.
Men 110m Hurdles: 33. Ke’Von Holder – 14.26, 38. Amari James – 14.39 3000m Steeplechase: 44. Bennett Pascoe – 9:18.23 4x100m Relay: 20. Amari James, Ke’Von Holder, Jermie Walker, Courtney Thomas – 41.55 High Jump: Tiaan Steenkamp - NH Pole Vault: 4. Michael Carr – 5.36m/17-7q (Advances to Austin) Long Jump: 9. Carter Shell – 7.56m/24-9.75q (Advances to Austin), 43. Courtney Thomas – 6.70m/21-11.75 Triple Jump: 31. Carter Shell – 14.92m/48-11.50
Women 100m Dash: Quarterfinal – 5. Caitland Smith – 11.22Q (Advances to Austin, ranks 2nd in program history), First Round - 3. Caitland Smith – 11.24Q 200m Dash: Quarterfinal – 5. Caitland Smith – 22.75Q (Advances to Austin, school record), First Round – 4. Caitland Smith – 22.95Q 4x100m Relay: 18. Jonae Cook, Caitland Smith, Osereme Erewele, Kerra Williams – 45.30 High Jump: T30. Sydney Lane – 1.70m/5-7 Triple Jump: Imani Udoumana - DNS Shot Put: 41. Grace Flowers – 14.62m/47-11.75 Discus Throw: 22. Babette Vandeput – 50.77m/166-7, 37. Grace Flowers – 48.37m/158-8
