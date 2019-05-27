3 arrested amid scuffle with police on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were arrested after an altercation with police on Beale Street.
The events started around 2 a.m. when a crowd of people became disorderly, according to Memphis police officers.
After a surge of people cleared off the street, officers closed the entrance and didn't allow anyone else to enter.
According to the police report, one woman approached the entrance and yelled “I’m from Chicago!” before jumping on the hood of a police cruiser.
Officers arrested the woman, 23-year-old Shelby Anthony. She's charged with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
After her actions, police officers on horseback were called in to disperse the crowd.
That's when, police say, one man began cursing and threatening the officers and swung at one of the horses.
Police jumped in to arrest this man when his brother came in to fend off the officers.
A struggle ensued, which led to officers punching one of the brothers in the face several times.
The two brothers. Justin and Jarred Penn, were both taken to jail. Justin is charged with disorderly conduct; Jarred is charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer serving process, and public intoxication.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.