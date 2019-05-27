A Better Region 8: Taking time to hit the reset button with editorials

(KAIT) -Every once and a while it's good to hit the reset button. That's what we'd like to do with our editorials.
The ‘A Better Region 8’ segments are our editorials. Think of this as our opinion page in the newspaper.
Journalists, actual journalists, don’t give their opinion.
That’s why it’s our policy that the station general manager, not anyone in the newsroom, presents the editorial.
We clearly label our A Better Region 8 segments as editorial in the top right of the screen.
It’s important that we make it as clear to understand that this an opinion segment.
It’s also important that we hear from you.
Our editorials are meant to start a discussion, not end it. So be warned, if you send us your opinion, it might make it in a future editorial.
Your feedback is vital. The definition of communication is the exchanging of ideas.
If you have comments on this or other editorials, let us know.
The email address is “ABetterRegion8@kait8.com”.
We may also take your comments in response to our editorials posted to the Region 8 News Facebook page.
Dialog and understanding will make this A Better Region 8.
