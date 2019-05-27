Fatal crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A fatal accident happened around 4:30 p.m. in Lawrence County.
Emergency responders were working at the intersection of Highway 412 and County Road 615.
According to Sheriff Jeff Yates, it was a two vehicle accident with one person dead.
The Arkansas State Police, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Walnut Ridge Police Department and Walnut Ridge Fire Department were the agencies who responded to the scene.
Motorists began moving once again around 6:00 p.m.
The condition of any others involved is unknown at this time.
