Diamond Hogs to host NCAA Regional

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The NCAA announced tonight that Arkansas will be one of the 16 regional site hosts for next weekend’s NCAA Regionals which are slated to begin Friday.
Fresh off their first 40-win regular season since 2010 and second 20-win conference season in school history, the Razorbacks will be making their 31st appearance overall in the NCAA Tournament and 16th in the last 17 years. It is also the eighth time Fayetteville has been selected and is the first time Baum Stadium has been a regional host for three-straight years.
The Hogs (41-17), currently ranked No. 4 in the country, have not dropped out of the Top 20 for the entire season and finished the regular season with a 28-6 home record. Over the last three seasons, Arkansas has won 17 of its last 18 weekend series dating back 2017 and is 23-12 all-time in NCAA Tournament games played at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Arkansas comes into the postseason with 41 victories and completed the 55-game regular-season schedule with a 40-15 overall record and a 20-10 record in SEC play. It’s the fastest it has won 40 games since 1989 and the 20 conference wins remain only the second instance in school history that the Razorbacks have won 20 or more games in league play and first under head coach Dave Van Horn.
Each regional field features four teams, playing a double-elimination format. The field of 64 will be announced on Monday at 11 a.m. in a show airing on ESPNU.
By virtue of being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected to the 64-team field.
TicketsAll-session Hog Pen tickets are now on sale for the NCAA Regional coming to Baum Stadium this weekend. All-session tickets are $75. All reserved seating is sold out.
The Razorback Ticket Office will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, but fans can contact the office starting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Tickets can still be purchased Sunday and Monday online.
*For those who requested NCAA Regional tickets in advance*Razorback Foundation members and season ticket holders who ordered tickets in advance will receive an email Sunday night verifying that your order has been fulfilled. Your PDF tickets will not be sent until Monday, however, once game times have been determined.
StudentsUniversity of Arkansas students will have the opportunity to purchase $15 general admission Hog Pen tickets on a game-by-game basis. Tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 of the regional will go on sale to students at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 30. Tickets for Games 3 and Game 4 will be available on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.
The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:
- Athens, Georgia – Georgia (44-15)
- Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (41-17)
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (37-24)
- Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-17)
- Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon St. (36-18-1)
- Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-17)
- Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)
- Los Angeles, California – UCLA (47-8)
- Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (43-15)
- Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (39-17)
- Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (37-20)
- Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (49-10)
- Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (37-25)
- Stanford, California – Stanford (41-11)
- Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (46-13)
- Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma St. (35-18)
For more information on Razorback Baseball, follow @RazorbackBSB on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.