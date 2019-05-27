Get fit while honoring thoses who served our country

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -Some people are spending their day getting fit while honoring those who have served our country.
CrossFit Cathal has instilled a program that pays tribute to those who are gone.
Murph is a CrossFit workout known as a Hero WOD. Hero WOD’s are made by CrossFit to honor men and women who have fallen in the line of duty.
This one was specifically made to honor Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy. Murphy was killed in action in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005.
Murph was added to CrossFit’s main site on Aug. 18, 2005. It is now a tradition for gyms to close on Memorial Day, running only Murph as their workout, followed by a barbecue.
The event is for both members and non-members.
Non-members will have a $20 fee and must sign a release waiver.
They also have a donation bucket for members to chip in.
100% of the proceeds will be donated to the local NEA Rivers of Recovery.
Rivers of Recovery specializes in the rehabilitation of combat veterans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, minor Traumatic Brain Injury, stress, anxiety and depression.
The program combines outdoor activities with instruction on treatment for symptoms of stress, depression and anxiety.
CrossFit Cathal is located at 66 Greene Road 721 in Paragould.
