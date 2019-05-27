Memorial Day service held at the courthouse downtown.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation came together at the courthouse in downtown Jonesboro Monday.
Residents in the community took time out of their day to reflect on our nation’s service personnel.
Placed on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse are thousands of bricks laid out representing veterans who served the United States.
The foundation added nine other bricks to the sidewalk during the Memorial Day service.
Some of the people in attendance paid tribute to fallen family members who had fought in the wars.
Jonesboro resident Jerry Mcafee has been attending the service for several years now.
“I had five brothers that served in the wars and I’m here to represent them,” Mcafee said.
Other service organizations in attendance were the Ladies Auxiliaries and the Sons of Confederate Veterans Honor Guard.
If you or a family member would like to honor a veteran with a brick, contact Jim Lane with the Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation at 870-243-4735.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.