Motorcyclists pay tribute by riding for veterans on Memorial Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 200 riders from all over Region 8 met up at the VFW in Jonesboro and road all the way to Birdeye Monday.
It’s a way for bike riders to show remembrance to all veterans on Memorial Day.
Kenny Wright, a Vietnam Veteran, believes the holiday should be remembered by everyone, not just the biking community.
“It’s very heartwarming to see this many people show up, especially our veterans because they’re just honoring there brothers and sisters that died,” said Wright.
Once they made their way to the Arkansas Veterans Cemetery in Birdeye, people throughout the community gathered for an additional memorial service that the bikers attended as well.
They also took donations at the VFW in Jonesboro for veterans and raised a little over $400.00.
