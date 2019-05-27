NWF gives back to community

“I had heard about Ms. Turner raising money for the gym from a gentleman who had lived over there in Leachville his whole life,” Spence said. “He told me they had talked about having a wrestling event at the gym. I told him to give me some time to let me see what I could do. That it might take me a few months because we were already doing shows at the time. I got a hold of Ms. Turner and said this is what I have to offer. I told her I didn’t know what kind of crowd we’ll draw the first time, but if it’s a good show we can come back later and probably draw an even bigger crowd.”