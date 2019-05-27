NWF gives back to community

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -The National Wrestling Federation is coming to Northeast Arkansas. . .Leachville to be exact.
A fundraising match will take place Saturday, June 1 at the Leachville Gym.
Owner and promoter of the National Wrestling Federation Ronnie Spence said this all came about from a phone call.
“I had heard about Ms. Turner raising money for the gym from a gentleman who had lived over there in Leachville his whole life,” Spence said. “He told me they had talked about having a wrestling event at the gym. I told him to give me some time to let me see what I could do. That it might take me a few months because we were already doing shows at the time. I got a hold of Ms. Turner and said this is what I have to offer. I told her I didn’t know what kind of crowd we’ll draw the first time, but if it’s a good show we can come back later and probably draw an even bigger crowd.”
This match is being held to help raise money for renovations and air conditioning for the Leachville Gym.
The main event will be the Low Life Family versus Freezer Thompson, the Outsider and the Renegade.
President of the Leachville Gym Committee Lisa Turner said the gym was built in 1953 and needs a lot of work.
“We’re renovating the gym now,” Turner said. “We’ve had to go and put new lights in and we’re going to get our floor fixed and the air conditioner fixed. That is the biggie is the air conditioning. We’ve painted it and put it back to the original color from the sixties.”
The Leachville Gym was used by the Leachville School District until 1984.
The schools later became consolidated and they used it for Buffalo Island Central until last year when new schools were built.
“We wanted to take the gym and make it a community complex,” Turner said. “We didn’t want to see the building torn down or boarded up. So, a committee of Leachville residents went to the city council and pleaded our case.”
This project began in March of 2018.
“We want this to be a place that someone can come to for anything you can think of,” Turner said. “We want it to be open to everybody.”
Spence said he’s proud to be helping the community with their event.
“I was out of the wrestling business for several years,” Spence said. “When I decided to get back in it, I said if I do shows from now on, I would always give something back to the community. It’s either going to go to the school, a nonprofit organization or someone. So, no matter where I go, we give a percentage of the gate back to the locals there. Plus, all concession. And I think when a company comes into a town like this, they ought to be willing to give back to the community.”
“This is needed very badly because we don’t have a place to have stuff like that,” Turner said. “People take their kids to Jonesboro, to Paragould to do basketball, karate, art lessons and we think we need to have something for our kids locally.”
Spence said they couldn’t hold this event for the public without the help of so many businesses willing to step up:
- Adams Land Company
- Bigg Butts BBQ
- Buffalo Island Self Storage
- Corner Deli
- Farmer’s Market in Monette
- Greenway Equipment
- Harold’s Discount Furniture
- Helena Chemical
- Howard Funeral Service
- McFarlin Pharmacy
- Monette Co-op
- Monette Manor
- RGB Mechanical
- Robertson Bro Furniture
- Senath State Bank
- Sonic Drive In
- Southern Bancorp
- Southern Home Healthcare
- Southern Pharmacy
- Stan Whitlow CPA
- Towell & Sons Auto Sales
- Vineyard Plus
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students’ grades Kindergarten through 12th grade.
The event will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
