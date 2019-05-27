Perico completes play at NCAA Championship

Perico opened with pars on his first two holes – holes 10 and 11. He dropped a shot on 12 then ran off five straight pars. He just missed a birdie on the par-3, 17th. He then had back-to-back bogeys to stand at 3-over for the day. Perico held steady with pars on his next three holes. On the par-5, 5th, Perico crushed a 3-wood over the trees and up the hill for an eagle opportunity before settling for a birdie. He had a good look at a second birdie on the par-4, 6th but just missed. Perico closed his round with bogies on his 16th and 18th holes for a 4-over-par 76.