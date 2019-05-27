Uber launches rideshare submarine rides to Great Barrier Reef

Neither snorkeling equipment nor diving licenses are required to experience this underwater wonderland since this Uber ride is the latest incarnation of Uber Black: a submarine.
(CNN) - The rideshare giant is teaming up with the Australian state of Queensland to launch "scUber," which is described as the world's first rideshare submarine experience.

scUber allows users to visit the Great Barrier Reef - the world's largest coral reef system, via the Uber app.

The tours run from May 27 to June 18.

And they're not cheap.

Tickets will cost $3,000 for two riders.

But to mark the launch, Queensland and Uber are offering the ride to one lucky winner and friend from the U.S., Canada, Britain, France, New Zealand, and Australia.

If you’re interested, you can visit ScuberQueensland.com and explain in 25 words or less why you should win the submarine ride.

