Crews respond to fatal tractor accident

Scene of a fatal accident in Craighead County. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 28, 2019 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 3:07 PM

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal accident in Craighead County.

According to Sheriff Marty Boyd, the accident happened at a residence on County Road 324.

Sheriff Boyd said their office received a call around 1:00 p.m. about a person trapped beneath a tractor.

Members of the sheriff’s department arrived with first responders.

A white male was dead when they arrived.

His name is not being released at this time.

