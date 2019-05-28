Crews respond to fatal tractor accident

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal accident in Craighead County.
According to Sheriff Marty Boyd, the accident happened at a residence on County Road 324.
Sheriff Boyd said their office received a call around 1:00 p.m. about a person trapped beneath a tractor.
Members of the sheriff’s department arrived with first responders.
A white male was dead when they arrived.
His name is not being released at this time.
