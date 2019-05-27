Current River high water shuts down river floating

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s been a slow weekend for businesses on the Current River. High waters have closed all floating activities.
The benchmark for floating on the Current River is when the water level is about five feet below the flood gauge and it is still about a foot and a half too high.
The lack of floating on the river is bad for business and inconvenient for customers.
“A little upset, a little depressed but we managed around it,” said Nikki Pryor, who was hoping to take her family on a float trip down the Current River.
“It’s definitely not safe especially having especially small children out on the river today", she said. "Your reaction time has to be double what it normally is in case something should happen.”
Right now, motorboats can go on the water, but not fats, tubes, canoes and kayaks
Tom Bedell owns The Landing and says they have been canceling reservations because they are not able to rent any floating devices.
“Well in the last five years we’ve gotten one Memorial Day weekend of floating in and that was last year," said Bedell. “Current River is our draw, and of course floating is a big part of that so it hurts the workforce in the area. It hurts the businesses in the area.”
Bedell said the wet Spring has not been helping because the water has nowhere to go.
“Our water table is high and couple that with the increased flooding on the lower rivers below us, it just doesn’t go down fast,” said Bedell.
The river is forecast to be below five feet by next weekend and businesses are optimistic that things will pick up this summer.
