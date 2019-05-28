Family finds dad’s journal from WWII

PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri family honors their dad who fought in World War II every Memorial Day, but this year’s different than the rest.
“June 20th, 1944. We lost 21 in combat which makes 17 to one in favor of us," said Sherri Johnson, reading Roy Johnson’s journal.
Johnson’s writing’s about a day in the Navy, fighting in World War II.
“It was kind of amazing because we didn’t know that it even existed,” said Wendell Johnson, Roy Johnson’s son.
Wendell and his wife Sherri found the journal a few days before Memorial Day.
“I was playing with the president’s little dog this morning. His name is Fela.”
They then dug out pictures and some more of their dad’s belongings.
“July 26th 1944. Out stepped General Douglas MacArthur,” Sherri read from the journal.
“He was always a soft-spoken, quiet man. You just don’t realize some of the great deeds a lot of Americans back then did,” said Wendell.
Even though they said their dad didn’t talk much about the war, he inspired Wendell and his brothers Edward and Randy to enlist in the Navy.
“This is the picture when he went in boot camp he went to Great Lakes for boot camp. Same place I went to,” said Wendell.
“July 26 of 1944 was the last entry he made in his journal,” said Sherri.
Johnson was honorably discharged from the USS Independence in 1945.
“Hillview Cemetery in Farmington. That’s where dad’s at now," said Wendell. "This was his casket flag.
As they remember their dad, they stress he’s just one of the many.
“It ain’t for us but for the people that didn’t make it. Our brothers and sisters that were in the military that weren’t able to come back," said Edward Johnson, Roy Johnson’s son.
“Freedom isn’t free. Unfortunately some people have to pay the ultimate sacrifice," said Wendell.
