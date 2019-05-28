Jonesboro Police investigate shots fired call.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers responded to a "shots heard" call they received just before 1:00 a.m.
This happened in the 1800 block of Henry St. in east Jonesboro.
The first officer arrived on the scene and saw a couple of subjects take off running towards Highland Drive.
Officers located an abandoned vehicle and discovered a gun.
They are processing the car and searching for evidence.
A county K-9 unit was called in to help aid in the search of the subjects.
Officers found shell casings in the roadway around the 1700 block of Arch Street.
If you have any information that can help police, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP(935-7867).
