WATCH: Judge to determine fate of lawyer requests in Wright, Turner cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two accused killers of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright are set to appear in court again Tuesday.
Lawyers for Billy Turner and Sherra Wright filed several motions, including a change of venue request. They’ll find out which motions will be granted at their court appearance.
Wright and Turner were last in court in February, when Judge Lee Coffee made it clear what he thought of the change of venue request. He said Shelby County is the most diverse and inclusive county in the state, and jurors shouldn’t be underestimated.
Wright’s lawyer said he filed a motion for the change of venue because of negative comments about his client on social media.
At the last hearing, Judge Coffee also ordered TBI to expedite evidence testing in the case as to not drag it out longer than it needs to be.
Wright and Turner will go on trial for Lorenzen Wright's murder in September.
Later this year, Turner will also go on trial for separate gun charges.
