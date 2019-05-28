Local mom says first responders saved her 4-year-old son

MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KFVS) - A local mom’s thanking first responders for saving her 4-year-old son’s life.
“My son would not be here today if it was not for them," said Ashley Tindle.
Her 4-year-old son Noah fell off her lap while they were mowing the lawn together.
“You never expected it to happen and when it did happen it was a freak accident,” she said.
Tindle screamed for her husband and he called 911. She said first responders arrived within minutes.
“Every second they did not hesitate. They kept pushing and kept pushing. And that’s why Noah is here today,” she said.
“We’re a small department but we have a big heart,” said Heather Hays, Morehouse City Clerk and a volunteer at the Morehouse Fire Department.
Hays helped Noah during the incident and checked in with his mom for days after.
“As a parent having a little boy around Noah’s age. If it was me, I would want somebody to care,” said Hays.
“It brings you close to home,” said Morehouse Police Chief, Jack Hays.
According to Hays, a Survival Flight crew flew Noah to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
“He’s a fighter. He’s gonna pick up pretty quick,” said Hays.
The Tindle family met with first responders and said thank you in person. They gave Noah a Gekko watch to match the costume he wore when the incident happened.
“He’s a very strong little boy,” said Heather Hays.
Tindle said Noah has had three surgeries so far. They’re taking his recovery one step at a time, and eventually he’ll learn how to walk again.
“He’s been very good through every last bit of it. If I could trade him places, 100 percent I would," said Tindle.
