MAPC approves cite plan for peanut shelling facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission approved a site plan for a new $20 million peanut shelling plant in the industrial park area of Jonesboro Tuesday.
John Easley with Associated Engineering, LLC requested the site plan review and approval on behalf of Delta Peanut, LLC.
The 150,000 square foot facility would be located at 9701 C.W. Post Road.
The site plan was approved with stone parking in lieu of asphalt parking at the proposed plant.
