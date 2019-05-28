Museum houses veteran history year-round

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wings of Honor Museum in Walnut Ridge houses pictures, uniforms and other memorabilia from our past wars.
The museum started in 1998 and has grown with more things to look at over the years.
There have been numerous donations to the museum that the building has had to expand.
All things in the museum have been donated, except two items.
Vice President and Founder of Wings of Honor Frank Wilson said his goal is to remember those who have served.
“We just want to keep it alive because we’ve lost a million and a half soldiers over our history and we just want to keep it alive,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he volunteers at the museum for his own benefit.
“I love my country,” Wilson said. “I love my veterans and we want to keep it alive. There’s so much history. History repeats itself if it’s not remembered.”
The museum is a non-profit organization and has plans to add a Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm display in the museum.
To make a donation, click here or send by mail to 70 S. Beacon Road, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476.
