13 Red Wolves selected to Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Team
By Chris Hudgison | May 28, 2019 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 4:40 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football received some preseason pub Tuesday by Athlon Sports. 13 Red Wolves were selected to their Preseason All-Sun Belt Team.

Five A-State standouts earned 1st Team honors. Troy led the way with 16 total selections, Appalachian State 15. You can view the entire Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Team here.

Arkansas State on 2019 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

1st Team

WR - Kirk Merritt

TE - Javonis Isaac

DL - William Bradley-King

DL - Forrest Merrill

P - Cody Grace

2nd Team

RB - Marcel Murray

CB - Jerry Jacobs

S - Darreon Jackson

3rd Team

WR - Omar Bayless

OL - Jacob Still

DL - Kevin Thurmon

LB - Tajhea Chambers

S - B.J. Edmonds

