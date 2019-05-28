13 Red Wolves selected to Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football received some preseason pub Tuesday by Athlon Sports. 13 Red Wolves were selected to their Preseason All-Sun Belt Team.
Five A-State standouts earned 1st Team honors. Troy led the way with 16 total selections, Appalachian State 15. You can view the entire Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Team here.
Arkansas State on 2019 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Team
1st Team
WR - Kirk Merritt
TE - Javonis Isaac
DL - William Bradley-King
DL - Forrest Merrill
P - Cody Grace
2nd Team
RB - Marcel Murray
CB - Jerry Jacobs
S - Darreon Jackson
3rd Team
WR - Omar Bayless
OL - Jacob Still
DL - Kevin Thurmon
LB - Tajhea Chambers
S - B.J. Edmonds
