School District adds themed campuses for students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Nettleton School District isn’t slowing down during summer break.
Beginning in the fall, the school plans to add two more themed campuses for students to choose from for grades 3rd through 6th.
Last year, they opened their Nettleton STEAM school, which focuses on science, technology, engineering, and math.
Now, two other schools will shift focus turning into a medical arts and creative media campus.
Superintendent James Dunivan has seen a growth in the last few years.
He believes the more options students have educationally, the more they’ll be better prepared once they graduate.
“We’re encouraging you to try and experience as much as possible while you’re in school,” said Dunivan.
The Medical Arts building will be off Aggie Road on the University Heights side of town.
The Creative Media school will be in the Fox Meadows school district.
Superintendent Dunivan wants everyone to know that all three campuses still teach the standard curriculum set by the state.
