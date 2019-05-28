School District offers summer reading program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Westside School District is giving students an opportunity to read during the summer break.
During June and July, staff members at the school are loading up on a bus full of books.
They will then go out to different towns in the community and offer books to the students.
Superintendent Scott Gaunt said it’s a good way for the teachers and administration to stay connected to the students.
“You know it’s like an outreach the kids really enjoy it,” said Gaunt.
Superintendent Gaunt also said that the middle school campus made the top ten list in literacy growth in Arkansas for a second straight year.
He said the teachers are now working on the math curriculum in hopes to continue test scores and educational growth in Westside Schools.
The Bus will be making rounds in the community every Thursday.
