Shooting, multiple fights reported in Monday night incident

Shooting, multiple fights reported in Monday night incident
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 27, 2019 at 11:41 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 11:41 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police found themselves investigating a chaotic scene late Monday night.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive around 10:38 p.m. for a shots fired call.

Jonesboro police reported one person was shot, a suspect in custody and multiple fights broke during an incident in north Jonesboro Monday night.
Jonesboro police reported one person was shot, a suspect in custody and multiple fights broke during an incident in north Jonesboro Monday night. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Officers found a gunshot victim after he was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center’s emergency room in a personal vehicle. JPD said the man was shot in the leg.

One person is in custody and is being questioned, according to JPD.

The scene became chaotic for officers when multiple fights broke out.

JPD is investigating the incident.

Approximately 10:38 p.m., Jonesboro Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive in reference to...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Monday, May 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.