Shooting, multiple fights reported in Monday night incident

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police found themselves investigating a chaotic scene late Monday night.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive around 10:38 p.m. for a shots fired call.
Officers found a gunshot victim after he was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center’s emergency room in a personal vehicle. JPD said the man was shot in the leg.
One person is in custody and is being questioned, according to JPD.
The scene became chaotic for officers when multiple fights broke out.
JPD is investigating the incident.
