2019 Sun Belt Football Media Day set for July 22nd

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You could call July “Talk About Season” in college football. Conferences hold media days to continue the countdown to kickoff, and the Sun Belt will once again hold their pigskin press party at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The SBC announced that their 2019 Football Media Day will be held Monday, July 22nd in New Orleans. New conference commissioner Keith Gill will deliver a State of the Sun Belt address at 8:00am. Media sessions with teams begin at 10:00am.
Arkansas State will be in the spotlight from 2:00pm-2:25pm. Head coach Blake Anderson & Red Wolves players will bless the mic.
You can see the times for all SBC schools below
2019 Sun Belt Football Media Day (July 22nd)
Mercedes-Benz Superdome - New Orleans
All Times Central
10:00am - 10:25am: Georgia Southern
10:30am - 10:55am: Coastal Carolina
11:00am - 11:25am: Appalachian State
1:00pm - 1:25pm: Texas State
1:30pm - 1:55pm: Georgia State
2:00pm - 2:25pm: Arkansas State
2:30pm - 2:55pm: Troy
3:00pm - 3:25pm: South Alabama
3:30pm - 3:55pm: ULM
4:00pm - 4:25pm: Louisiana
