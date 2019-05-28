Three K9 crime fighters are now safer

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Three local crimefighters are now safer when they hit the streets.
Jonesboro Police Department K9 officer Loki and Craigead County Sheriff Deputy K9 Nero are the proud owners of a protective vest.
K9 Officer Loki is a patrol and drug detection dog.
He’s worked with his partner Officer Ethan Sanderlin for a year.
His vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In Honor of K9 Gabo”.
Craighead County Deputy James Teague is Nero’s partner.
Nero doesn’t have a protective vest yet, but he will soon.
His vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.
Nero should get his vest sometime within the next eight to ten weeks.
Our third crimefighter is Poinsett County K9 Deputy Axel.
K9 Deputy Axel has his bullet and stab proof vest.
It is embroidered with “In Honor of K9 Gabo."
Each vest was made possible by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Vested Interest is a 501 c (3) located in East Taunton, Ma. Their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies.
The organization, established in 2009, has provided over 3,300 vests to dogs all over the United States.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in law enforcement or other related form of agency.
To receive a vest the dog must be certified and at least 20 months old.
The donation to provide a protective vest to a K9 unit is $950. Each vest is valued between $1,744 to $2,283, has a five-year warranty and weighs four to five pounds.
There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s hard at work in the United States.
For more information, call 508-824-6978 or click here.
