Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

BURLINGTON, N.C. (KAIT/NBC News) - A Burlington, North Carolina coffee shop has taken on an experienced barista.
He's a ninety-four-year-old World War Two veteran who has definitely experienced a lot!
Bob Sargent, who goes by "Sarge," came on board the Salvation Coffee Company shortly after his granddaughter and grandson opened it about a year ago.
He's a proud Navy man, having signed on at seventeen, serving as a motor machinist mate on a naval ship.
He once even met President Franklin D. Roosevelt when he was assigned to the honor guard that escorted the president to the Yalta conference.
He's had a lot of other jobs, too, like electrician and pastor.
He says he tried to retire three times, but it didn't work.
So he took on the barista job and is pleased with the benefits of meeting a lot of people.
