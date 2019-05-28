Two arrested after authorities uncover multiple stolen items

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Two people are in custody and are facing multiple theft charges.
A press release issued by the Baxter County Sheriff’s office stated on May 24, the Baxter County Sheriff’ office received a phone call from a citizen who said he had seen a man and woman with a large number of items in the back of their truck.
He said he spotted a blue and white ski tube he knew belonged to a friend who owned one of the docks. The man said he had also briefly spoken to the couple because they were having vehicle issues and needed a jump start.
When talking to deputies, he provided them with a description of both people.
The dock owner was also told of the event and given a description of the vehicle. Later that day, the victim saw a vehicle matching the description of the truck go past his home headed toward the dock area. He immediately called the sheriff’s office.
Two officers then went to the area and spoke to 38-year-old Tina Faye Hollis of Mountain Home. The deputies saw a number of items in the back of the truck that appeared to have come from the boat dock, such as a ski rope, portable toilet, gas camp grill, vehicle batteries, fishing equipment, knee board and other items.
The deputies said when speaking to Hollis, she was unable to provide an explanation as to where the items came from or how they ended up in the truck.
They searched the area and discovered a man floating in an inflatable rubber canoe in the water near the victim’s boat dock. He was later identified as 23-year-old Brandon Lee Brown of Mountain Home.
The original complainant was able to provide photographs of the man and woman he had seen who were positively identified as Hollis and Brown.
They called the dock owner to the scene who identified a number of items in the back of their truck as belonging to him.
Hollis and Brown were both taken into custody and transported to the Baxter County Detention Center.
They are being charged with 5 counts of breaking or entering and 2 counts of theft of property.
They were each given a bond of $25,000 and will appear in Circuit Court on May 30.
