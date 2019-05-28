Two cited after dog found in hot car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were cited with animal cruelty after police were called about a dog being in a hot car.
According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, police were called to the 2800-block of Creek Drive on May 24 about the welfare of the dog.
The caller pointed out the vehicle the dog was in. There police found a small gray dog with curly hair locked inside a portable kennel in the backseat of the car.
The report said the dog was panting, but did not seem to be in distress.
As police were attempting to find the owner of the vehicle in a nearby store, the officer received a phone call saying that the suspects retuned to the car and were in an argument with the person who initially called in the complaint.
The officer then made contact with Isiah Watson. The report said Watson was yelling and being very confrontational with the person who made the complaint.
Watson was placed under arrest and told he was being detained because he was unwilling to cooperate and identify himself. He was cited for cruelty to animals.
A second person, Raven Brown, was also cited with cruelty to animals.
Both were given court dates and released.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.