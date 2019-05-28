Vaughn balancing racing & restaurant

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Racing back in full swing across Region 8. Local driver Tyler Vaughn kicked off his season over the weekend at Old No. 1 Speedway in Harrisburg. Vaughn has been racing competitively for over five years competing in over 70 years. He also drag raced at age 14 and won the 6.0 championship at George Ray’s Dragstrip in Paragould at age 15 He also runs Vaughn’s Pit Stop BBQ in Bono. A lifelong love of racing he says enjoys the balance of business and life at the track.