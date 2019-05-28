3-year-old dies in drowning accident

By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 28, 2019 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 12:46 PM

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) -A tragic accident claimed the life of a small child.

According to a report from the Cherokee Village Police Department, on May 25 around 4:30 p.m. a family was outside at Lake Omaha on Pinal Circle.

The report said a 3-year-old child got briefly out of their sight when the family was putting a swing set together in their backyard.

The child fell into the lake and was spotted by a juvenile relative.

The Cherokee Village Police Department, Fire Department and Spring River Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

The child was transported to a medical center where the victim was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m.

There were no drugs or alcohol on scene, according to the report.

