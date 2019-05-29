Arkansas is a #5 national seed, opens Fayetteville Regional play Friday afternoon

Arkansas senior IF Trevor Ezell returns to NCAA Regional
By Chris Hudgison | May 28, 2019 at 7:07 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 7:07 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas baseball hosting NCAA Tournament games seem to go hand in hand. The Razorbacks will play postseason matchups at Baum-Walker Stadium for the 3rd straight season.

Dave Van Horn’s crew will open Fayetteville Regional play with a Friday matinee against Central Connecticut State.

Fayetteville Regional (Baum-Walker Stadium)

Friday, May 31st

1:00pm: Arkansas vs. Central Connecticut State (ESPN3)

6:00pm: California vs. TCU (ESPN3)

Saturday, June 1st

12:00pm: ARK/CCSU loser vs. CAL/TCU loser (Elimination Game)

6:00pm: ARK/CCSU winner vs. CAL/TCU winner (1-0 Game)

Sunday, June 2nd

2:00pm: Game 5

8:00pm: Regional Championship Game

Monday, June 3rd

6:00pm: Regional Championship Game (If Necessary)

