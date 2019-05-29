Arkansas is a #5 national seed, opens Fayetteville Regional play Friday afternoon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas baseball hosting NCAA Tournament games seem to go hand in hand. The Razorbacks will play postseason matchups at Baum-Walker Stadium for the 3rd straight season.
Dave Van Horn’s crew will open Fayetteville Regional play with a Friday matinee against Central Connecticut State.
Fayetteville Regional (Baum-Walker Stadium)
Friday, May 31st
1:00pm: Arkansas vs. Central Connecticut State (ESPN3)
6:00pm: California vs. TCU (ESPN3)
Saturday, June 1st
12:00pm: ARK/CCSU loser vs. CAL/TCU loser (Elimination Game)
6:00pm: ARK/CCSU winner vs. CAL/TCU winner (1-0 Game)
Sunday, June 2nd
2:00pm: Game 5
8:00pm: Regional Championship Game
Monday, June 3rd
6:00pm: Regional Championship Game (If Necessary)
