Arkansas/Missouri football matchup in Little Rock set for Friday, November 29th

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
Arkansas football’s 2019 regular season finale against Missouri has been moved to Friday, Nov. 29, at 1:30 p.m., as announced by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday.
The Razorbacks and Tigers were originally scheduled to play on Saturday, Nov. 30. The contest between the two squads will still be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and will be broadcast on CBS.
It will be the sixth consecutive season the Battle Line Rivalry game has been slated for the Friday after Thanksgiving and the first time Arkansas and Missouri have squared off in Little Rock since 1963.
