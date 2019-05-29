Boil order issued in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Boil the water before you drink it.
According to a press release issued by Maynard Waterworks in Randolph County, the Arkansas Department of Health has issued a “boil water notice” for the entire system.
The release stated this precaution is being taken due to the possibility of the water being contaminated because of a main break.
Under this boil order, all affected customers must be advised that the water could be unsafe for human consumption.
Water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water used to make ice.
This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected.
A disinfectant level has been established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey has shown the water is safe to drink.
For more information, call Environmental Specialist Mark Jones at 501-661-2623.
