City of Jonesboro names new Chief of Staff

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro has selected its new Chief of Staff.
According to a release from Director of Communications Bill Campbell, Mike Downing has been hired by Mayor Perrin to serve as the city’s Chief of Staff.
Downing is the Vice President of Jonesboro Unlimited. He will oversee 15 city departmental directors, which is all divisions other than fire and police.
“Mike led a cabinet-level position with the State of Missouri, managing 700-plus employees and a $350 million budget,” Mayor Perrin said in the release. “He worked for eight governors, and during his time in Jonesboro has illustrated to me that he understands leadership and networking at all levels of government."
Downing will begin his new role on June 3.
