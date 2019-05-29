Crashed ethanol truck catches fire, shuts down I-55 in Marion

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - A crash in Crittenden County, Arkansas, has blocked traffic on I-55.
The crash was reported just before 2 a.m., impacting all lanes in both directions.
According to Marion Fire Department, an 18-wheeler overturned, sending the driver to the hospital.
MFD said the truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of ethanol and caught fire. Hazmat crews were called to the scene to battle the fire and clean up the ethanol spill.
Officers are working to clean the road before it can be reopened. There’s no word on when it may be safe to drive again.
