Crashed ethanol truck catches fire, shuts down I-55 in Marion

At 1:36am Marion Fire responded to Interstate 55 southbound at the 12 mile marker for an overturned 18 wheeler that was involved with fire. The driver of the truck sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital. The truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of ethanol. At 4:27am crews are still on the scene. A hazmat crew is on the scene along with the county Office of Emergency Management. West Memphis Fire Department assisted with fire attack and foam operations. Crawfordsville, Edmondson, Gilmore and Heafer Fire assisted with tanker operations. The southbound lanes will be completely shut down for an extended amount of time. Please look for alternate ways to bypass the scene. All firefighters are ok.