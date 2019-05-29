Crashed ethanol truck catches fire, shuts down I-55 in Marion

Crashed ethanol truck catches fire, shuts down I-55 in Marion
A hazmat situation could impact your morning commute. (Source: Marion Fire Department)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 29, 2019 at 4:38 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 5:54 AM

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - A crash in Crittenden County, Arkansas, has blocked traffic on I-55.

The crash was reported just before 2 a.m., impacting all lanes in both directions.

According to Marion Fire Department, an 18-wheeler overturned, sending the driver to the hospital.

At 1:36am Marion Fire responded to Interstate 55 southbound at the 12 mile marker for an overturned 18 wheeler that was involved with fire. The driver of the truck sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital. The truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of ethanol. At 4:27am crews are still on the scene. A hazmat crew is on the scene along with the county Office of Emergency Management. West Memphis Fire Department assisted with fire attack and foam operations. Crawfordsville, Edmondson, Gilmore and Heafer Fire assisted with tanker operations. The southbound lanes will be completely shut down for an extended amount of time. Please look for alternate ways to bypass the scene. All firefighters are ok.

Posted by Marion Fire Department on Wednesday, May 29, 2019

MFD said the truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of ethanol and caught fire. Hazmat crews were called to the scene to battle the fire and clean up the ethanol spill.

(Source: Marion Fire Department)
(Source: Marion Fire Department)

Officers are working to clean the road before it can be reopened. There’s no word on when it may be safe to drive again.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.