Entergy substation hit by copper thief

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -More power wasn’t on the mind of someone who broke into an electrical substation.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department got a call on May 28 about a possible theft at the Entergy substation at 11613 on Highway 226 in Cash .
When deputies arrived, an employee of Entergy’s showed him where the chain link fence had been cut, giving the person access to their property.
They also discovered an 18-gauge roll of copper wire that looked to have also been cut with an amount of copper wire missing.
The employee told the deputy he was uncertain how much had been taken.
The sheriff’s department now intends to increase their patrols in the area as a result of this theft.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department at 870-933-4551.
