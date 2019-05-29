Fort Smith community works together in flood response

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - A Fort Smith company is stepping up to help in the wake of flooding in the area.
The Arkansas River hit historic flood levels in some areas, prompting flooding in Fort Smith.
Fayetteville television station KNWA reports that OK Foods started cooking for the community on Tuesday morning.
The food will be distributed by area churches to those who are displaced throughout the city.
Russ Bragg with OK Foods told KNWA that community outreach has been great in this time of need for so many.
“I think it’s really neat when you look around here and you see all the young people that are here helping, loading sand bags,” Bragg told KNWA. “We were out here yesterday setting up, and it was really hot yesterday, and those people were out there just busting it to get sand bags loaded. Helping people out, it didn’t matter 2-years-old or 80 years old, we saw em all down here yesterday.”
Bragg said OK Foods expects to cook and send out 50,000 meals for those in need.
