Jonesboro Police create faster access to patrols

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department has built a function on its website to help residents receive more patrols in their neighborhood.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the department added an "Extra Patrol Request’ form on the department’s website.
“Use this mobile-friendly form if you would like our officers to come by your residence, business or neighborhood more often,” the post noted.
Once the information is received by police, a patrol unit will also be sent the information and officers will make random and periodic checks, officials said.
The form can also be filled out by going to the program’s website.
