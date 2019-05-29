Jonesboro student competes in National Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT/Gray TV) - A Blessed Sacrament student represented Jonesboro in the Scripps National Spelling Bee Tuesday.
Ganesh Nair, a student at Blessed Sacrament, was given the word ‘malachite’ to spell.
Ganesh did not spell the word correctly but he said he was still confident on stage despite the nerves.
“Well I was nervous that’s for sure but I was excited too,” Nair said. “I wanted to win, I wanted to get through it. And I was nervous but in a good way.”
The final round of the spelling bee takes place on Thursday.
The winner will take home a cash prize of $50,000, a trip to New York City to appear on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, and a trip to Hollywood to be on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show.
This is the 92nd National Spelling Bee.
