Man arrested, charged with rape, trafficking, and aggravated assault

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was arrested on several sex-related charges and aggravated assault Tuesday night.
According to a Jonesboro police report, 33-year-old John Ellis Jefferson Sanders was arrested near the Cedar Heights area after police were called about an assault.
When the officer arrived the victim told the officer that she was assaulted earlier by Sanders.
Once at the hospital, the officer said the victim described in more detail what happened to her, and the rape and trafficking charges were added.
The officer at the hospital advised that Sanders may be in the Cedar Heights area when another officer spotted him around midnight at the intersection of Marshall and Cedar Heights.
As Sanders was arrested, he told the officer that he, "didn't put his hands on her."
Sanders is charged with rape, trafficking of a person, and aggravated assault.
Judge Fowler set Sanders’ bond at $200,000, and order him to have have any contact with the victim. He’s due back in court on June 28.
