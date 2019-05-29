Mobile tribute to our veterans travels to Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A mobile tribute to those that fought for our country has traveled across the United States and now sits in Region 8.
The Wall that Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C.
It travels all over the United States, giving those who might not be able to make it to D.C. a chance to see it.
Out of 100 applicants, 34 cities were chosen to host the wall and Paragould was one of them.
It was escorted into the Greene County Fairgrounds by law enforcement, veterans and others from all over the area.
Crowds of people gathered at the fairgrounds to watch the crew bring it in.
Escort Coordinator with the Veterans Support Association Cindy Holder said the reaction from people when they see it is moving.
“It is so exciting,” Holder said. “It is so touching and so moving. And the main reason is so many people will never make the trip to Washington D.C. This will be their only chance to see the wall. You can’t express how much it means to these veterans who will never make the trip to D.C. to get to come and put their hand on the wall. To get to see the names of the people they’ve fought with. To see their friends, family and loved ones that died. They get to see it and they get to touch it.”
Combat Veteran in Vietnam Dan Sawyer drove to Paragould from Senath, Missouri to watch the wall arrive.
“I visited the wall several times in Washington, D.C.,” Sawyer said. “Getting the opportunity to come and share again and visit with old friends. It’s fantastic. I’m so glad the program has expanded. And for us to get the opportunity to have it here in this Region and get the exposure. And even the youngsters. I hope they come out.”
But the wall isn’t the only thing there is to see.
“The truck opens up and becomes and educational center,” Holder said. “So, they’ve got all kinds of information over there. There are things that have been left at the wall. There are different medals and flags and all kinds of things. It is a part of the wall and is open to the public as well.”
Holder said they would begin setting the wall up Wednesday morning.
An opening ceremony will take place Thursday, May 30.
It will stay at the Greene County Fairgrounds until Sunday at 2 p.m.
The wall is open 24 hours a day to the public for viewing.
To volunteer to help assemble the wall or man it while it’s in Paragould, call Kenny Wright at 870-208-3970 or David Hicklin at 870-240-4014.
