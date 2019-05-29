Police looking for suspect after theft at Tropical Sno

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a burglary after a suspect swiped money from a money bag at a business.
According to a police report, it happened at Tropical Sno, 3411 E. Johnson Ave., on Sunday, May 26.
The report states that an unknown suspect reportedly disabled a camera before entering the business.
The victim told police the suspect could have unplugged the extension cord at the pole just south of the business.
The suspect stole $270 in cash from a money bag in a shelf underneath the counter.
The victim told police there were no signs of forced entry and did not know if the door was left unlocked, or if the suspect knew the code to get inside.
The victim later found the camera in the sink.
Anyone who has any information regarding the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5551.
