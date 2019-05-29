Police searching for two people that didn’t want to pay

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Two men dropped in a local store, but it wasn’t to shop. It was to shoplift, police said.
A Jonesboro police officer headed to Dillard’s May 28 to check out a call about a theft and an assault.
When the officer arrived, a Dillard’s employee said he had seen two suspicious looking black men enter the store.
As he continued to work, he said he heard one of his co-workers scream. He looked up to see the two men running for one of the store exits.
He said he tried to block their way out when one of the two men pushed him aside, causing a scrape under his left eye.
He followed the two men out into the parking lot and got their license plate, which he gave to the officer, police said.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.
