Possible sales tax increase for Jonesboro appears before committee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee drew a big audience Tuesday with discussion of an ordinance regarding the proposal of a sales tax increase.
Team Jonesboro making their first step in possibly presenting a one-cent sales tax to voters.
Three ordinances were on the committee’s agenda Tuesday.
One of the ordinances is for the one-cent sales tax with half going to the Jonesboro police and fire departments, the other to quality of life.
A second ordinance calls for a special election on the proposed tax, and a third would create the Jonesboro Oversight Integrity Council. The committee would identify, research, investigate, review, and prioritize future capital improvement projects.
For an hour and a half, the finance committee heard from both sides of the debate revealing a clear division in the city government.
During the meeting, Jonesboro City Council member Bobby Long addressed the committee raising some concerns about the sales tax proposal.
“We have two different views of how Jonesboro needs to grow,” Long said. “I think our tax burden is one of the lowest in our area, but I believe that is one of the reasons that Jonesboro has seen the growth that it has.”
Long said the city needs to do more research.
“I think that we need to look at priorities,” Long said. “We need to get more data to find out exactly how much of a tax we need. I say let’s get more data, so we know exactly what we need to burden the citizens with.”
Long suggested dividing the tax into two separate votes, meaning voters would decide on each half-cent tax individually.
He also believes quality of life improvements should be done privately, not by putting the burden on the tax payers.
On the other side of the conversation, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott and Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said both initiatives in the tax plan work hand-in-hand.
The two said dividing it, where there is a chance it would not pass, would not fully tackle the issues their departments face.
“We talk about these other amenities that some people think are not important,” Elliott said. “It is important. It is important to me in law enforcement. Because I look at is as on the proactive end of law enforcement. I want a place for these kids to go and have things to do.”
A sentiment echoed by Chief Miller.
“He is nailing it right on the head,” Miller said. “As far as the emergency services, the quality of life, they do go hand-in-hand. You can’t have one without the other. Our needs for the fire department are very apparent. We are growing and to be able to keep up with that issue, being able to keep up with the growth and development, we need two fire stations now.”
Region 8 News spoke to Team Jonesboro’s lead spokesperson Scott McDaniel following Tuesday night’s meeting.
“I ask that you keep your mind open,” McDaniel said. “To look into it and to really, really think about what we’re saying and ask yourself one question, ‘What kind of community do you want?’”
At the end of the day, the committee voted to forward the ordinances to the city council for consideration.
That is just the next step in the process on whether you will see the proposed sales tax on the ballot in the coming months.
It will likely be read for the first time at the next city council meeting set for Tuesday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m.
During that time, it could be amended, tabled, or referred back to the finance committee.
It would take at least six weeks, if not longer, before the city council would make the ultimate decision to put the sales tax on the ballot.
Outside of that, members for the oversight committee would also have to be considered.
For more information on Team Jonesboro’s mission and plans for the ordinance, click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.