Quorum Court amends budget for Crisis Stabilization Unit costs
The Crisis Stabilization Unit had its groundbreaking in April.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 28, 2019 at 9:06 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 9:06 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a meeting Tuesday night, the Craighead County Quorum Court approved amending the 2019 budget to accommodate costs for a Crisis Stabilization Unit.

The CSU broke ground earlier this year.

The court approved amending the budget to consider the CSU’s cost of furnishings, initial start-up, training, and operation costs.

The court also discussed a vehicle weight limit at Terra Hills.

They decided to make the stretch from County Road 759 from Highway 351 for 1.8 miles limited to no thru trucks and implemented a ten-ton weight limit.

Judge Marvin Day told Region 8 News that other residential developments will be considered for similar ordinances in the future.

