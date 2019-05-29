Quorum Court amends budget for Crisis Stabilization Unit costs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a meeting Tuesday night, the Craighead County Quorum Court approved amending the 2019 budget to accommodate costs for a Crisis Stabilization Unit.
The CSU broke ground earlier this year.
The court approved amending the budget to consider the CSU’s cost of furnishings, initial start-up, training, and operation costs.
The court also discussed a vehicle weight limit at Terra Hills.
They decided to make the stretch from County Road 759 from Highway 351 for 1.8 miles limited to no thru trucks and implemented a ten-ton weight limit.
Judge Marvin Day told Region 8 News that other residential developments will be considered for similar ordinances in the future.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.