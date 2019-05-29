Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State prepares for NCAA Track & Field Championships

Red Wolves Raw: Dr. Jim Patchell on 3 Arkansas State standouts qualifying for NCAA Championships
By Chris Hudgison | May 28, 2019 at 7:27 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 7:27 PM

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences

Three Red Wolves qualified for the NCAA Track and Field Championships. The national showcase is June 5th-8th in Austin, Texas.

Michael Carr (pole vault)

- Competes June 5th at 6:30pm

Carter Shell (long jump)

- Competes June 5th at 8:00pm

Caitland Smith (two events)

- Competes in 100m semifinal June 6th at 8:16pm

- Competes in 200m semifinal June 6th at 9:14pm

You’ll hear from all three as this week progresses along with head coach Dr. Jim Patchell and assistant coaches Timothy Thompson and Matt Vining.

