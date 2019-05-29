Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State prepares for NCAA Track & Field Championships

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences
Three Red Wolves qualified for the NCAA Track and Field Championships. The national showcase is June 5th-8th in Austin, Texas.
Michael Carr (pole vault)
- Competes June 5th at 6:30pm
Carter Shell (long jump)
- Competes June 5th at 8:00pm
Caitland Smith (two events)
- Competes in 100m semifinal June 6th at 8:16pm
- Competes in 200m semifinal June 6th at 9:14pm
You’ll hear from all three as this week progresses along with head coach Dr. Jim Patchell and assistant coaches Timothy Thompson and Matt Vining.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.