Snake safety tips for close encounters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s summer, and it’s already hot, which means a lot of snakes are popping up in houses, garages, and yards.
So what do you do when you have a close encounter with one of these slithery reptiles?
Shaun Merrell with the Crowley's Ridge Nature Center says being educated about the snakes in your area is one of the best ways to take caution around these creatures.
"We only have four venomous snakes that are native here in Northeast Arkansas, which would be your southern copperhead, cottonmouth, timber rattlesnake, and western pygmy rattlesnake," said Merrell.
Merrell also said to look at their eyes and head shape.
If the pupils are round, then they probably aren't venomous, but if they have a slit down the middle of their eye, then they most likely are venomous.
Also, look at the shape of their heads, if they're V-shaped, it's venomous.
If a snake manages to get inside your home, try and use a long object such as a broom or shovel to get it out.
You can always take extra safety measures for your home by checking all doors and windows.
Make sure they're properly shut and secure around your home.
You can also check for holes or open vents.
Snakes are typically small and can work their way into most open areas around a house.
