Steele police investigating window shattering incidents
Steele Police are investigating a series of incidents in which windows were intentionally broken at several businesses. (Source: Steele Police Dept. via Facebook)
May 28, 2019 at 7:20 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 7:20 PM

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) -Steele police are investigating a series of three businesses damaged with their front windows destroyed.

According to a Facebook post, police responded on Tuesday to Sherry’s Florist, 228 W Main St., DMS Services and Smith and Associates, 211 W Main St., and noticed the front business windows all shattered.

According to police, the windows were deliberately broken by someone throwing pieces of concrete through the glass.

Police added that several similar incidents happened in recent weeks, including at the old Steele Enterprise Building and at another office.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents can contact Steele police at 573-695-3411.

