Storm damage reported in Region 8

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm Wednesday afternoon dumped rains and heavy winds, which brought some damage to the Corning area.
The National Weather Service may survey the damage soon to see if it was straight line winds or possibly a small tornado.
According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, the storm went through the area around 6:10 p.m. May 29.
Miller said the roof at the high school was off, while there was structural damage as well.
Miller said the storm also went through the west side of town, causing trees to be broken.
No injuries have been reported, Miller said.
Tree and power lines were reported down in the 4500 block of Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, according to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley.
The Jonesboro Fire Department has been dispatched to the scene in the Fox Meadow area of town.
Large trees were also blown down near homes north of Maynard around 5:40 p.m. Trees were also reported down in the Doniphan area, while one house had roof damage from a tree that fell, according to the National Weather Service.
As for power outages, Entergy Arkansas also reported nearly 3,000 people were without power Wednesday evening in the Natural State, with sporadic outages in Region 8, due to the storms.
The vast majority of the outages were in central Arkansas in Faulkner, Pulaski and Garland counties.
